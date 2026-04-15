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Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Straumann logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Straumann gapped up pre-market from a prior close of $10.795 to an open of $12.17; the stock last traded at $11.24 on a volume of 3,465 shares.
  • Wall Street sentiment is muted with a MarketBeat consensus of "Reduce": one Buy, two Hold and two Sell ratings, and recent reissues of a "sell" (Citigroup) and "underweight" (Morgan Stanley).
  • Straumann is a Swiss dental-technology company that develops and sells implant-supported restorations, biomaterials for bone and soft-tissue regeneration, prosthetic products and digital dentistry solutions.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.7950, but opened at $12.17. Straumann shares last traded at $11.24, with a volume of 3,465 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAUHY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Report on Straumann

Straumann Stock Performance

The business's 50 day simple moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.56.

Straumann Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Straumann OTCMKTS: SAUHY is a Swiss-based dental technology company that develops, manufactures and markets restorative, regenerative and digital solutions for dental professionals. The company's core offerings center on implant-supported restorations and components, biomaterials used for bone and soft-tissue regeneration, and a range of prosthetic products used by dentists and dental laboratories to restore oral function and aesthetics.

In addition to implant and biomaterial product lines, Straumann provides digital dentistry solutions that support treatment planning and workflows.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Straumann Right Now?

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While Straumann currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

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