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Strawberry Fields REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Strawberry Fields REIT logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on Strawberry Fields REIT and set a $15 price target, implying about 17% upside from the current share price.
  • The company’s latest earnings beat expectations, with Q1 EPS of $0.17 versus the $0.15 consensus, though revenue of $39.98 million came in slightly below estimates.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but still constructive overall: MarketBeat shows a Moderate Buy consensus with an average target price of $13.63, while the stock opened at $12.82 and trades near its recent moving averages.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Strawberry Fields REIT.

Strawberry Fields REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "overweight" rating restated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price objective points to a potential upside of 17.00% from the stock's current price.

STRW has been the subject of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Strawberry Fields REIT in a report on Friday. Zacks Research raised Strawberry Fields REIT to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Lake Street Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Strawberry Fields REIT in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on Strawberry Fields REIT in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $13.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Strawberry Fields REIT

Strawberry Fields REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN STRW opened at $12.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.53 million, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.43. Strawberry Fields REIT has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $14.00. The company's fifty day moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.64.

Strawberry Fields REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.28 million. Strawberry Fields REIT had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 13.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Strawberry Fields REIT will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strawberry Fields REIT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT by 93.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,725 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT by 58.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,431 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT by 39.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,412 shares of the company's stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period.

About Strawberry Fields REIT

(Get Free Report)

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc, is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 109 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 12,449 bed, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The 109 healthcare facilities comprise 99 skilled nursing facilities, eight assisted living facilities, and two long-term acute care hospitals.

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Analyst Recommendations for Strawberry Fields REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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