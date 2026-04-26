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Streaming Stocks To Follow Today - April 26th

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
Spotify Technology logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Spotify (SPOT), Roku (ROKU) and Franco‑Nevada (FNV) were flagged by MarketBeat's screener as the streaming stocks to watch today, posting the highest dollar trading volume among streaming names in recent days.
  • “Streaming stocks” here includes both media/music platforms and precious‑metals royalty/streaming firms — they offer recurring, subscription‑style cash flow but carry different risks (content/subscriber competition for media streamers vs. commodity prices and mine production risk for metal streamers).
  • Company snapshots: Spotify earns revenue from Premium subscriptions and an ad‑supported tier; Roku operates Platform and Devices businesses with advertising and distribution revenue; Franco‑Nevada is a gold‑focused royalty/streaming company providing exposure to precious metals.
  • Interested in Spotify Technology? Here are five stocks we like better.

Spotify Technology, Roku, and Franco-Nevada are the three Streaming stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Streaming stocks" is a term investors use for shares in companies that earn recurring revenue by delivering streamed services or by providing streaming/royalty financing — most commonly either media and music streamers (e.g., Netflix, Spotify) or precious‑metals streaming companies that buy future production in exchange for upfront payments. Investors treat these stocks as plays on predictable, subscription‑style cash flow, but they carry different risks depending on the type (content and subscriber competition for media streamers; commodity prices and mine production risk for metal streamers). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Streaming stocks within the last several days.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPOT

Roku (ROKU)

Roku, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROKU

Franco-Nevada (FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FNV

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Spotify Technology Right Now?

Before you consider Spotify Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Spotify Technology wasn't on the list.

While Spotify Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

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