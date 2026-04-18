Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GPCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citizens Jmp dropped their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Leerink Partners restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $145.00 price target on Structure Therapeutics and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $110.00.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on GPCR

Structure Therapeutics Trading Down 5.1%

GPCR opened at $50.75 on Friday. Structure Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $94.90. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $58.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -64.24 and a beta of -1.17.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Equities analysts forecast that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Structure Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,121,984 shares of the company's stock worth $495,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,797 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,555,555 shares of the company's stock worth $455,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,090,148 shares of the company's stock worth $354,006,000 after purchasing an additional 641,322 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,479,022 shares of the company's stock worth $241,966,000 after purchasing an additional 275,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 261.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,087,834 shares of the company's stock worth $145,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,093 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics NASDAQ: GPCR is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of oral small‐molecule therapies that target G protein‐coupled receptors (GPCRs). Leveraging advances in structural biology, computational chemistry and medicinal chemistry, the company’s scientific platform is designed to optimize binding interactions and pharmacokinetic properties, with the goal of delivering innovative treatments for metabolic and inflammatory disorders.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple programs in various stages of preclinical and clinical development.

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