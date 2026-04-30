Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 14.900-15.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 14.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Stryker Stock Performance

SYK traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $314.64. 2,751,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company's fifty day moving average price is $346.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.24. Stryker has a 52-week low of $311.31 and a 52-week high of $404.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.36 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 24.41%. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker will post 14.91 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Stryker's dividend payout ratio is 41.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $465.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Evercore set a $390.00 price objective on Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Stryker from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $437.00 price objective on Stryker in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $421.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stryker

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 250,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.92, for a total value of $90,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,457,331 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $891,814,566.52. This represents a 9.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

More Stryker News

Here are the key news stories impacting Stryker this week:

Positive Sentiment: Reported net income and cash generation improved — operating profit and net income rose year-over-year and operating cash flow grew sharply, supporting liquidity and buyback/capex flexibility. Quiver Quant: Q1 results

Reported net income and cash generation improved — operating profit and net income rose year-over-year and operating cash flow grew sharply, supporting liquidity and buyback/capex flexibility. Positive Sentiment: Company maintained full-year profit outlook (FY26 EPS guidance ~14.90–15.10), which helps limit downside by giving investors visibility on management’s longer‑term plan. Reuters: misses estimates

Company maintained full-year profit outlook (FY26 EPS guidance ~14.90–15.10), which helps limit downside by giving investors visibility on management’s longer‑term plan. Neutral Sentiment: Company said it recovered from a recent cyber incident and continued serving customers, reducing operational disruption risk going forward. WSJ: cyberattack recovery

Company said it recovered from a recent cyber incident and continued serving customers, reducing operational disruption risk going forward. Negative Sentiment: Q1 adjusted EPS and revenue missed consensus — adjusted EPS reported at $2.60 (below ~$3.00 consensus) and revenue $6.02B vs. estimates near $6.3–6.4B — the headline EPS/revenue miss is the main driver of the stock move. Zacks: EPS & revenue lag

Q1 adjusted EPS and revenue missed consensus — adjusted EPS reported at $2.60 (below ~$3.00 consensus) and revenue $6.02B vs. estimates near $6.3–6.4B — the headline EPS/revenue miss is the main driver of the stock move. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted operating margin contracted (~180 bps) and adjusted EPS fell year-over-year, signaling margin pressure despite reported profit growth. GlobeNewswire: operating results

Adjusted operating margin contracted (~180 bps) and adjusted EPS fell year-over-year, signaling margin pressure despite reported profit growth. Negative Sentiment: Demand softness for implants and devices used in complex spinal/orthopedic procedures weighed on revenue — a product/volume weakness story that could concern growth expectations if it persists. Reuters: muted demand

Demand softness for implants and devices used in complex spinal/orthopedic procedures weighed on revenue — a product/volume weakness story that could concern growth expectations if it persists. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider and institutional selling noted in recent filings (large block sales and portfolio reductions), which can add downward pressure on the stock’s sentiment. Quiver Quant: insider & institutional activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryker

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company's stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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