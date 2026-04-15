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Stuart Bridges Buys 5,209 Shares of UIL (LON:UTL) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
UIL logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Insider Stuart Bridges purchased 5,209 shares of UIL on April 15 at an average price of GBX 196, costing about £10,209.64, signalling insider buying activity.
  • UIL shares traded down 1.8% to GBX 195.50 with a midday volume of 6,365 (below the 9,319 average); the company has a market cap of £176.81m, a P/E of 4.06 and a beta of 0.39.
  • In its latest quarter UIL reported EPS of GBX 12.80 and strong profitability metrics, including an 88.21% net margin and a 29.87% return on equity.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of UIL.

UIL Limited (LON:UTL - Get Free Report) insider Stuart Bridges bought 5,209 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 196 per share, with a total value of £10,209.64.

UIL Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of LON UTL traded down GBX 3.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 195.50. The company's stock had a trading volume of 6,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,319. The firm has a market capitalization of £176.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 187.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 168.32. UIL Limited has a one year low of GBX 105 and a one year high of GBX 210.

UIL (LON:UTL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 12.80 earnings per share for the quarter. UIL had a net margin of 88.21% and a return on equity of 29.87%.

UIL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UIL Limited is focused on uncovering investments with underlying value. UIL's investment objective is to maximise shareholder returns by identifying and investing in investments worldwide where the underlying value is not fully recognised. UIL Limited (formerly Utilico Investments Limited and Utilico Limited) is an exempted closed-end Bermuda incorporated investment company, established as a successor to Utilico Investment Trust plc.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for UIL (LON:UTL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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