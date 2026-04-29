Studio City Ih (MSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Studio City Ih (NYSE:MSC - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share and revenue of $166.2440 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 4:00 AM ET.

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Studio City Ih Stock Down 1.5%

MSC stock opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.29. Studio City Ih has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $6.63. The company has a market cap of $522.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Studio City Ih in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSC

Studio City Ih Company Profile

Studio City International Holdings Limited NYSE: MSC is a Cayman Islands–incorporated company that develops, owns and operates the Studio City integrated resort on the Cotai Strip in Macau. The business is principally engaged in gaming and non-gaming operations, including hotel accommodations, retail concessions, food and beverage outlets, live entertainment and themed attractions. Studio City is designed to cater to both mass-market and premium gaming customers while also appealing to family and leisure travelers through its entertainment and retail offerings.

The centerpiece of the company’s portfolio is the Studio City resort, which opened in October 2015 and features two landmark hotel towers, more than 1,600 guest rooms and suites, over 160,000 square feet of retail space, a range of dining concepts and convention facilities.

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