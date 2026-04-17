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Studio City Ih (NYSE:MSC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Studio City Ih logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Short interest in Studio City Ih rose by 31.5% in March to 6,493 shares as of March 31, with a short-interest ratio of about 0.3 days based on average daily volume (and the report states 0.0% of shares sold short).
  • Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" and MarketBeat data shows a consensus Sell rating on the stock.
  • Shares traded at $2.67 (52-week range $2.16–$6.63) with a market cap of $562.6M; the company reports a negative P/E (-8.61), high debt-to-equity (3.53) and weak liquidity (current ratio 0.73).
  • Five stocks we like better than Studio City Ih.

Studio City Ih (NYSE:MSC - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,493 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the March 15th total of 4,936 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,373 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Studio City Ih in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Report on MSC

Studio City Ih Stock Performance

Shares of Studio City Ih stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $2.67. 958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,039. Studio City Ih has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $6.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.61 million, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

About Studio City Ih

(Get Free Report)

Studio City International Holdings Limited NYSE: MSC is a Cayman Islands–incorporated company that develops, owns and operates the Studio City integrated resort on the Cotai Strip in Macau. The business is principally engaged in gaming and non-gaming operations, including hotel accommodations, retail concessions, food and beverage outlets, live entertainment and themed attractions. Studio City is designed to cater to both mass-market and premium gaming customers while also appealing to family and leisure travelers through its entertainment and retail offerings.

The centerpiece of the company’s portfolio is the Studio City resort, which opened in October 2015 and features two landmark hotel towers, more than 1,600 guest rooms and suites, over 160,000 square feet of retail space, a range of dining concepts and convention facilities.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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