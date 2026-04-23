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Studio City Ih (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Studio City Ih logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped down — the stock opened at $2.50 after a $2.66 close and last traded at $2.6350 on just 100 shares, trading below its 50‑day ($2.85) and 200‑day ($3.35) moving averages.
  • Analyst sentiment is negative — Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" and the stock's average analyst rating on MarketBeat is "Sell."
  • Weak financials and high leverage — Studio City shows a negative P/E (-8.29), a high debt‑to‑equity ratio (3.53), and low liquidity (current ratio 0.73, quick ratio 0.68), with a market cap around $542 million.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Studio City Ih (NYSE:MSC - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.66, but opened at $2.50. Studio City Ih shares last traded at $2.6350, with a volume of 100 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Studio City Ih in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Studio City Ih has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Research Report on MSC

Studio City Ih Price Performance

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

About Studio City Ih

(Get Free Report)

Studio City International Holdings Limited NYSE: MSC is a Cayman Islands–incorporated company that develops, owns and operates the Studio City integrated resort on the Cotai Strip in Macau. The business is principally engaged in gaming and non-gaming operations, including hotel accommodations, retail concessions, food and beverage outlets, live entertainment and themed attractions. Studio City is designed to cater to both mass-market and premium gaming customers while also appealing to family and leisure travelers through its entertainment and retail offerings.

The centerpiece of the company’s portfolio is the Studio City resort, which opened in October 2015 and features two landmark hotel towers, more than 1,600 guest rooms and suites, over 160,000 square feet of retail space, a range of dining concepts and convention facilities.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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