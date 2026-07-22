Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. to announce earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $128.5360 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $141.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.26 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. The business's revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

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Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RGR opened at $38.77 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.92. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.33 and a fifty-two week high of $48.21. The company has a market capitalization of $617.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.11 and a beta of 0.17.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.'s payout ratio is currently -60.27%.

Insider Activity at Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

In related news, Director Bruce T. Pettet bought 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.89 per share, for a total transaction of $39,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 7,606 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $303,403.34. This represents a 15.14% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd William Seyfert purchased 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.15 per share, for a total transaction of $58,725.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $58,725. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders acquired 7,500 shares of company stock worth $288,615. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 239.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 100,834 shares of the company's stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 71,128 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,777 shares of the company's stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,236 shares of the company's stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 14,687 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 160,619 shares of the company's stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 259.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on RGR. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $46.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RGR

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, founded in 1949 by William B. Ruger and Alexander McCormick Sturm, is a leading American designer and manufacturer of firearms. Headquartered in Newport, New Hampshire, the company has established a reputation for precision engineering and durable products. Its manufacturing footprint includes facilities in Newport and Mayodan, North Carolina, where it maintains a vertically integrated production model spanning metallurgy, machining, and assembly.

The company's product portfolio encompasses a broad range of small arms, including centerfire and rimfire rifles, shotguns, semi-automatic pistols, revolvers, and accessories.

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