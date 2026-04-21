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S&U (LON:SUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
S&U logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Strong recovery in FY26 as profit before tax rose 32% to £31.8m, Advantage PBT reached £23.4m and group receivables are approaching £500m, with management targeting further growth over the next three years.
  • Management is pursuing a major securitisation programme to roughly double funding capacity using non‑recourse structures to lower cost of funds and create headroom for measured expansion.
  • Funding and cost risks remain: net borrowings increased to £241.8m (gearing 97%) and admin expenses rose 31% (including a £1.8m FCA provision), although credit metrics improved and Q4 benefited from a £2.5m debt‑sale gain.
  • Five stocks we like better than S&U.

S&U (LON:SUS - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 195.20 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. S&U had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 18.65%.The business had revenue of £107.43 million during the quarter.

Here are the key takeaways from S&U's conference call:

  • Strong recovery in FY26 — profit before tax rose 32% to £31.8m, Advantage PBT increased to £23.4m and group receivables are approaching £500m, with management targeting further growth over the next three years.
  • Management is pursuing a major securitisation programme to roughly double funding capacity, using non‑recourse structures to lower cost of funds and create headroom for measured expansion if attractive lending opportunities arise.
  • Credit and collections have improved materially — Advantage repayments averaged 90.5% of due (vs 85.6% prior year), up‑to‑date accounts rose to 71.8%, and impairments fell, although Q4 benefited from a £2.5m debt‑sale gain.
  • Funding and cost dynamics warrant monitoring — net borrowings increased to £241.8m (gearing 97%) and admin expenses rose 31% (including a £1.8m FCA commission provision), with management saying costs should normalise but some impairment and funding pressures may resurface as the book grows.

S&U Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of SUS traded up GBX 80 on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,090. 14,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,729. S&U has a 1 year low of GBX 1,400 and a 1 year high of GBX 2,458.50. The stock's 50 day moving average is GBX 2,085.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,020.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £253.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on S&U from GBX 2,350 to GBX 2,220 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 2,110.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SUS

About S&U

(Get Free Report)

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for S&U (LON:SUS)

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