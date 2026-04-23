Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Reaches New 12-Month Low - What's Next?

Subaru Corporation (OTCMKTS:FUJHY - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.52 and last traded at $7.7950, with a volume of 9034 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research lowered Subaru from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Subaru currently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Analysis on Subaru

Subaru Trading Down 0.1%

The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.34). Subaru had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.22 billion. Subaru has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.561-0.561 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Subaru Corporation will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Subaru

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUJHY. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Subaru by 11.6% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 356,206 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 37,021 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Subaru by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 595,371 shares of the company's stock worth $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 16,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Subaru by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,891 shares of the company's stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru Corporation, traded over the counter as OTCMKTS:FUJHY, is a Japanese multinational automaker known for its distinctive use of the horizontally opposed “boxer” engine and standard symmetrical all-wheel-drive system across most of its vehicle lineup. Founded in 1953 as Fuji Heavy Industries, the company rebranded to Subaru Corporation in 2017 to align its corporate identity with its well‐established automotive brand. Subaru's product portfolio includes compact and midsize sedans, sport wagons, crossovers and SUVs, with flagship models such as the Impreza, Legacy, Outback, Forester and Crosstrek (also marketed as the XV in some regions), as well as the performance-oriented BRZ sports coupe developed in partnership with Toyota.

In addition to passenger vehicles, Subaru Corporation is involved in the manufacturing of automotive components, aerospace products and industrial machinery, leveraging advanced materials and precision engineering capabilities inherited from its Fuji Heavy Industries heritage.

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