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Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Subsea 7 logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Subsea 7 reported quarterly EPS of $0.34, missing analysts' consensus of $0.38 by $0.04, with a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 9.46%.
  • Shares jumped $1.27 to $36.39 on heavy volume (93,199 shares vs. a 35,667 average), leaving the stock near its 52‑week high of $36.41 and trading at a P/E of 26.37 with a $10.76 billion market cap.
  • Analyst views are mixed: Zacks upgraded to Strong Buy while Barclays and UBS cut ratings, resulting in a MarketBeat consensus rating of "Hold".
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Subsea 7 had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 9.46%.

Subsea 7 Price Performance

Shares of SUBCY stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.39. 93,199 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,667. The stock's 50-day moving average is $29.41 and its 200-day moving average is $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.07. Subsea 7 has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $36.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SUBCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Subsea 7 from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays cut Subsea 7 from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut Subsea 7 from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Analysis on SUBCY

Subsea 7 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Subsea 7 SA is a global engineering, construction and services contractor serving the offshore energy industry. The company specializes in complex subsea infrastructure projects, offering pipeline and riser installation, umbilical and flowline deployment, and subsea tie-ins. Its fleet of specialized vessels, diving systems and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) supports installation, inspection, maintenance and repair activities across the life cycle of offshore oil, gas and renewable energy fields.

With roots tracing back to the merger of Subsea 7 Inc and Acergy SA in 2011, Subsea 7 has built a broad international footprint.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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