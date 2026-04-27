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Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Sees Large Volume Increase - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Subsea 7 logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Trading surge: Volume jumped 49% to 48,546 shares during mid-day trading as the stock traded at $34.7550, up from a prior close of $33.90.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: Barclays and UBS recently downgraded the stock while Zacks upgraded it, leaving MarketBeat's average rating at Hold (1 Strong Buy, 2 Hold, 1 Sell).
  • Recent results and fundamentals: Subsea 7 reported quarterly EPS of $0.49 (missing the $0.55 estimate) with revenue of $1.96B, and has a market cap of $10.23B, P/E of 25.07 and a low debt-to-equity of 0.09.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Subsea 7 SA (OTCMKTS:SUBCY - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 48,546 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session's volume of 32,493 shares.The stock last traded at $34.7550 and had previously closed at $33.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on SUBCY shares. Barclays lowered shares of Subsea 7 from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on SUBCY

Subsea 7 Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average of $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Subsea 7 had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 9.46%. On average, analysts expect that Subsea 7 SA will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Subsea 7

(Get Free Report)

Subsea 7 SA is a global engineering, construction and services contractor serving the offshore energy industry. The company specializes in complex subsea infrastructure projects, offering pipeline and riser installation, umbilical and flowline deployment, and subsea tie-ins. Its fleet of specialized vessels, diving systems and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) supports installation, inspection, maintenance and repair activities across the life cycle of offshore oil, gas and renewable energy fields.

With roots tracing back to the merger of Subsea 7 Inc and Acergy SA in 2011, Subsea 7 has built a broad international footprint.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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