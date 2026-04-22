Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Subsea 7 SA (OTCMKTS:SUBCY - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.33, but opened at $33.54. Subsea 7 shares last traded at $33.64, with a volume of 4,596 shares traded.

Get Subsea 7 alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

SUBCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Subsea 7 from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SUBCY

Subsea 7 Price Performance

The company's 50 day moving average price is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Subsea 7 had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 9.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Subsea 7 SA will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA is a global engineering, construction and services contractor serving the offshore energy industry. The company specializes in complex subsea infrastructure projects, offering pipeline and riser installation, umbilical and flowline deployment, and subsea tie-ins. Its fleet of specialized vessels, diving systems and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) supports installation, inspection, maintenance and repair activities across the life cycle of offshore oil, gas and renewable energy fields.

With roots tracing back to the merger of Subsea 7 Inc and Acergy SA in 2011, Subsea 7 has built a broad international footprint.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Subsea 7, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Subsea 7 wasn't on the list.

While Subsea 7 currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here