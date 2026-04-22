Free Trial
→ SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Subsea 7 logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Subsea 7 shares gapped up before Wednesday's open from $31.33 to $33.54 (last $33.64), a roughly 7% move on light volume (4,596 shares).
  • Mixed analyst actions: Barclays cut its rating from "strong-buy" to "hold" while Zacks upgraded to "strong-buy" and UBS stayed neutral, leaving an average MarketBeat rating of "Moderate Buy" (1 Strong Buy, 3 Hold).
  • Fundamentals: The company missed Q earnings (EPS $0.49 vs. $0.55 estimate) with revenue roughly in line; market cap $9.85B, P/E 24.15, 50‑day MA $28.51 vs 200‑day MA $23.37, and low debt/equity of 0.09.
  • Interested in Subsea 7? Here are five stocks we like better.

Subsea 7 SA (OTCMKTS:SUBCY - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.33, but opened at $33.54. Subsea 7 shares last traded at $33.64, with a volume of 4,596 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SUBCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Subsea 7 from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SUBCY

Subsea 7 Price Performance

The company's 50 day moving average price is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Subsea 7 had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 9.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Subsea 7 SA will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Subsea 7 SA is a global engineering, construction and services contractor serving the offshore energy industry. The company specializes in complex subsea infrastructure projects, offering pipeline and riser installation, umbilical and flowline deployment, and subsea tie-ins. Its fleet of specialized vessels, diving systems and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) supports installation, inspection, maintenance and repair activities across the life cycle of offshore oil, gas and renewable energy fields.

With roots tracing back to the merger of Subsea 7 Inc and Acergy SA in 2011, Subsea 7 has built a broad international footprint.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Subsea 7 Right Now?

Before you consider Subsea 7, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Subsea 7 wasn't on the list.

While Subsea 7 currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
tc pixel
America Produces NONE of This Critical Mineral
America Produces NONE of This Critical Mineral
From i2i Marketing Group, LLC (Ad)
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026

Recent Videos

The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines