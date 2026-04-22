SugarBud Craft Growers (CVE:SUGR) Trading 0.2% Higher - What's Next?

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SugarBud Craft Growers Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. ( CVE:SUGR Get Free Report ) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$13.00 and last traded at C$13.00. 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 317 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.97.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.27. The company has a market cap of C$312.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 2.77. The business's 50-day simple moving average is C$11.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.97.

About SugarBud Craft Growers

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. engages in the development, production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis extract, edible, and topical products through distributors and retailers, as well as to registered medical patients through CannMart.com. The company was formerly known as Relentless Resources Ltd. and changed its name to SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. in October 2018. SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

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