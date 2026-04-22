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SugarBud Craft Growers (CVE:SUGR) Trading 0.2% Higher - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
SugarBud Craft Growers logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • SugarBud Craft Growers (CVE:SUGR) traded up 0.2% mid-day to C$13.00 on 400 shares, a 26% rise versus its average session volume of 317 shares.
  • The company shows high leverage with a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.27 and a very low quick ratio (0.03), while carrying a market cap of C$312.9 million and a PE ratio of 7.74.
  • SugarBud is a Calgary-based cannabis producer selling extracts, edibles and topicals through distributors and retailers and directly to medical patients via CannMart.com.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Shares of SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (CVE:SUGR - Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$13.00 and last traded at C$13.00. 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 317 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.97.

SugarBud Craft Growers Trading Up 0.2%

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.27. The company has a market cap of C$312.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 2.77. The business's 50-day simple moving average is C$11.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.97.

About SugarBud Craft Growers

(Get Free Report)

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. engages in the development, production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis extract, edible, and topical products through distributors and retailers, as well as to registered medical patients through CannMart.com. The company was formerly known as Relentless Resources Ltd. and changed its name to SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. in October 2018. SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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