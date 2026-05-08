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SUMCO (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
SUMCO logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Unusually high trading volume and price spike: Midday volume jumped 128% to about 7,729 shares and the stock moved from $34.50 to $45.80, well above its 50‑day ($24.48) and 200‑day ($20.96) moving averages.
  • Weak recent fundamentals: SUMCO reported a ($0.40) EPS loss for the quarter, has a negative net margin and a P/E of -102, and analysts forecast roughly -0.62 EPS for the fiscal year despite an $8.03 billion market cap.
  • Company profile: SUMCO is a leading global supplier of single‑crystal silicon wafers (150–300mm) for memory, logic and power semiconductors, so stock moves may reflect industry demand and sentiment as well as company results.
  • Interested in SUMCO? Here are five stocks we like better.

SUMCO (OTCMKTS:SUOPY - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 7,729 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the previous session's volume of 3,397 shares.The stock last traded at $45.80 and had previously closed at $34.50.

SUMCO Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.00 and a beta of 1.35.

SUMCO (OTCMKTS:SUOPY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $683.19 million for the quarter. SUMCO had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. As a group, analysts predict that SUMCO will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SUMCO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SUMCO Corporation OTCMKTS: SUOPY is a premier global supplier of silicon wafers, a foundational material used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in producing single-crystal silicon wafers in diameters ranging from 150 mm to 300 mm, serving high-performance applications in memory, logic, power devices and discrete components. In addition to its core wafer business, SUMCO offers epitaxial wafers and specialty silicon products designed to meet the exacting requirements of next-generation semiconductor nodes and power electronics.

Founded in 1975 as a spin-off from Mitsubishi Silicon, SUMCO has grown through strategic investments in research and development to advance wafer quality, diameter scaling and defect reduction.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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