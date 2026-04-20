SUMCO (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Trading Down 7% - What's Next?

SUMCO (OTCMKTS:SUOPY - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.97 and last traded at $26.97. Approximately 433 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

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SUMCO Stock Down 7.0%

The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -59.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.24.

SUMCO (OTCMKTS:SUOPY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SUMCO had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $683.19 million for the quarter.

SUMCO Company Profile

SUMCO Corporation OTCMKTS: SUOPY is a premier global supplier of silicon wafers, a foundational material used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in producing single-crystal silicon wafers in diameters ranging from 150 mm to 300 mm, serving high-performance applications in memory, logic, power devices and discrete components. In addition to its core wafer business, SUMCO offers epitaxial wafers and specialty silicon products designed to meet the exacting requirements of next-generation semiconductor nodes and power electronics.

Founded in 1975 as a spin-off from Mitsubishi Silicon, SUMCO has grown through strategic investments in research and development to advance wafer quality, diameter scaling and defect reduction.

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