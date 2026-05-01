Summerway Capital (LON:SWC) Insider Andrew Simon John Webley Buys 50,988 Shares

Summerway Capital Plc (LON:SWC - Get Free Report) insider Andrew Simon John Webley purchased 50,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 35 per share, with a total value of £17,845.80.

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Andrew Simon John Webley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 30th, Andrew Simon John Webley purchased 11,427 shares of Summerway Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 35 per share, with a total value of £3,999.45.

On Thursday, April 30th, Andrew Simon John Webley purchased 5,529 shares of Summerway Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 36 per share, with a total value of £1,990.44.

On Thursday, April 30th, Andrew Simon John Webley purchased 23,177 shares of Summerway Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 36 per share, with a total value of £8,343.72.

On Thursday, April 30th, Andrew Simon John Webley purchased 45,281 shares of Summerway Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 35 per share, with a total value of £15,848.35.

Summerway Capital Stock Up 3.3%

Summerway Capital stock opened at GBX 36.36 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is GBX 32.45. The company has a market capitalization of £127.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.19. Summerway Capital Plc has a one year low of GBX 25.62 and a one year high of GBX 44.

Summerway Capital (LON:SWC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Summerway Capital

Founded in 2009, The Smarter Web Company is a UK-based web design and digital marketing business. We create high-quality websites that help brands grow, while also managing the UK's largest public Bitcoin treasury, focused on building long-term shareholder value.

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