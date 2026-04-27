Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Shares Up 5.7% - What's Next?

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN - Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.03 and last traded at $5.0650. 519,922 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,199,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on INN. Zacks Research raised Summit Hotel Properties from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $6.00 target price on Summit Hotel Properties and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Summit Hotel Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Summit Hotel Properties currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties Trading Up 4.5%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.54 million, a P/E ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 0.87%.The company had revenue of $174.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.88 million. Summit Hotel Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Hotel Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Summit Hotel Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -139.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Hotel Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INN. Amundi lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 109,185 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 62,254 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 721,875 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 9,879 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,679 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company's stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and operates branded select-service hotels and extended-stay properties across the United States. The company focuses on upper-midscale and upscale lodging segments, targeting established national brands to combine the operational efficiencies of limited-service properties with strong franchise affiliation.

The company's portfolio comprises over thirty hotels carrying well-known flags such as Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt and IHG.

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