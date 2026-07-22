Sun Communities (SUI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect Sun Communities to post earnings of $0.6620 per share and revenue of $623.3970 million for the quarter. Sun Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.870-7.070 EPS. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

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Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.38). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 62.29%.The business had revenue of $500.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business's revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sun Communities to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sun Communities Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $119.04 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $122.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.79. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $115.53 and a 12-month high of $137.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Sun Communities's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In other news, Director Gary A. Shiffman sold 25,031 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $3,002,718.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 857,761 shares of the company's stock, valued at $102,897,009.56. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fernando Castro-Caratini sold 23,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total value of $2,955,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,998 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,244,051.14. The trade was a 70.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.58% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Sun Communities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1,224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,795 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $578,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147,015 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 37,933.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,474,162 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $182,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,286 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 767,190 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $95,063,000 after purchasing an additional 463,312 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 685,324 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $88,407,000 after purchasing an additional 379,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SUI shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Sun Communities from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Odeon Capital Group set a $135.00 price objective on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sun Communities to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $140.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sun Communities

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company's portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

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