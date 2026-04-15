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Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Sun Hung Kai Properties logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Zacks Research downgraded Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) from a "strong‑buy" to a hold rating.
  • Shares opened at $17.78, trading close to their 52‑week high of $18.67, with a 50‑day moving average of $17.26 and a 200‑day moving average of $14.47.
  • Sun Hung Kai Properties is one of Hong Kong's largest real estate developers, engaged in development, sales, leasing and property management, and is listed in Hong Kong with an OTC quotation in the U.S.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUHJY opened at $17.78 on Monday. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $18.67. The business's 50 day moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average is $14.47.

About Sun Hung Kai Properties

(Get Free Report)

Sun Hung Kai Properties OTCMKTS: SUHJY is a Hong Kong-based real estate developer and property investor, widely recognized as one of the territory's largest and most influential property companies. The firm is primarily engaged in the development, sale and leasing of residential, commercial and industrial properties, as well as the ownership and management of investment properties such as shopping centres, office towers and hotels. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and also maintains an over‑the‑counter quotation in the United States.

The company's core activities include land acquisition and project development, property sales, long‑term leasing and property management.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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While Sun Hung Kai Properties currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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