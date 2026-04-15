Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Get SUHJY alerts: Sign Up

Sun Hung Kai Properties Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUHJY opened at $17.78 on Monday. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $18.67. The business's 50 day moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average is $14.47.

About Sun Hung Kai Properties

Sun Hung Kai Properties OTCMKTS: SUHJY is a Hong Kong-based real estate developer and property investor, widely recognized as one of the territory's largest and most influential property companies. The firm is primarily engaged in the development, sale and leasing of residential, commercial and industrial properties, as well as the ownership and management of investment properties such as shopping centres, office towers and hotels. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and also maintains an over‑the‑counter quotation in the United States.

The company's core activities include land acquisition and project development, property sales, long‑term leasing and property management.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sun Hung Kai Properties, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sun Hung Kai Properties wasn't on the list.

While Sun Hung Kai Properties currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here