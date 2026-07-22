SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.51 and traded as high as $8.66. SunCoke Energy shares last traded at $8.5950, with a volume of 1,303,734 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SunCoke Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $9.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy Stock Up 2.8%

The company has a market capitalization of $729.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.51.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $455.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.15 million. SunCoke Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 3.55%.The firm's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. SunCoke Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -62.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunCoke Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 544.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the energy company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 176.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,615 shares of the energy company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 20.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,437 shares of the energy company's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company's stock.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc is a leading independent producer of metallurgical coke and related products for the steel and foundry industries. The company specializes in manufacturing both blast furnace coke and foundry coke, offering high‐quality, low‐sulfur coal products that serve as essential inputs in steelmaking and metal casting processes. In addition to coke production, SunCoke provides comprehensive engineering, maintenance and environmental solutions tailored to the needs of integrated steel mills and foundries.

The company operates a network of coke production facilities across the United States, including plants in Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia and Louisiana.

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