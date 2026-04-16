Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Analyst Says

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU - Get Free Report) NYSE: SU had its price objective increased by investment analysts at TD from C$91.00 to C$113.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. TD's target price points to a potential upside of 29.29% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SU. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$74.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$76.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$81.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$79.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$93.27.

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Suncor Energy Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of TSE SU traded up C$1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$87.40. 1,975,891 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,106,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$46.34 and a twelve month high of C$94.34. The company has a market cap of C$103.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.23. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is C$82.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$68.71.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU - Get Free Report) NYSE: SU last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 12.10%.The business had revenue of C$12.04 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 4.4208333 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc is an integrated energy company. The company's operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S. and the company's PetroCanada retail and wholesale distribution networks. The company is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen. It also conducts energy trading activities focused principally on the marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, byproducts, refined products and power.

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