Suncrete (NASDAQ:RMIX) Short Interest Up 192.0% in June

Suncrete (NASDAQ:RMIX - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,289,037 shares, an increase of 192.0% from the June 15th total of 441,408 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 794,798 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company's shares are short sold.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Suncrete in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. B. Riley Financial started coverage on shares of Suncrete in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Suncrete to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of Suncrete in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a "sell (d+)" rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Suncrete in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncrete currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $21.75.

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Suncrete Trading Down 2.3%

NASDAQ:RMIX traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.90. The company had a trading volume of 294,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,492. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $19.09. Suncrete has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Suncrete (NASDAQ:RMIX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($14.49) million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Suncrete will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Suncrete Company Profile

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4 is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4 is based in New York.

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