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SunocoCorp LLC Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.99 (NYSE:SUNC)

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
SunocoCorp logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • SunocoCorp declared a quarterly dividend of $0.9899 per share, payable May 20 to shareholders of record on May 8 (ex-dividend date May 8), implying an annualized yield of about 6.4%.
  • SUNC stock traded up 1.8% to $62.19 on higher-than-average volume and sits in a 52-week range of $47.00 to $63.65.
  • Analysts are mixed but leaning positive: the consensus rating is "Moderate Buy" with an average target price of $64.00, while individual ratings range from Strong Buy to Strong Sell.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

SunocoCorp LLC (NYSE:SUNC - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.9899 per share on Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

SunocoCorp Trading Up 1.8%

SUNC stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.19. 645,763 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,377. SunocoCorp has a 52 week low of $47.00 and a 52 week high of $63.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of SunocoCorp from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SunocoCorp to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of SunocoCorp from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $64.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SUNC

SunocoCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunoco LP is an energy infrastructure and fuel distribution master limited partnership. Sunoco LP is based in DALLAS.

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