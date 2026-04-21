SunocoCorp LLC Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.99 (NYSE:SUNC)

SunocoCorp LLC (NYSE:SUNC - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.9899 per share on Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

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SunocoCorp Trading Up 1.8%

SUNC stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.19. 645,763 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,377. SunocoCorp has a 52 week low of $47.00 and a 52 week high of $63.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of SunocoCorp from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SunocoCorp to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of SunocoCorp from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $64.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SUNC

SunocoCorp Company Profile

Sunoco LP is an energy infrastructure and fuel distribution master limited partnership. Sunoco LP is based in DALLAS.

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