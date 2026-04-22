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SunocoCorp (NYSE:SUNC) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
SunocoCorp logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • SunocoCorp shares traded to a new 52-week high (intraday $63.86, last $63.735) after the company announced a cash dividend of $0.9899 payable May 20 to holders of record May 8 (ex-dividend May 8), equal to an annualized $3.96 and a 6.2% yield.
  • Analyst views are mixed but tilt positive: Raymond James upgraded to a Strong Buy with a $70 target while Zacks cut to Strong Sell; MarketBeat lists a consensus Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.00.
  • Several institutions initiated small positions in recent quarters (e.g., Deutsche Bank, Danske Bank, Commonwealth Equity Services), signaling modest institutional inflows.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

SunocoCorp LLC (NYSE:SUNC - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $63.86 and last traded at $63.7350, with a volume of 839870 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.20.The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.9899 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SUNC. Raymond James Financial upgraded SunocoCorp from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded SunocoCorp to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded SunocoCorp from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, SunocoCorp currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $64.00.

Get Our Latest Report on SunocoCorp

SunocoCorp Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in SunocoCorp during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of SunocoCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunocoCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of SunocoCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunocoCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000.

SunocoCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunoco LP is an energy infrastructure and fuel distribution master limited partnership. Sunoco LP is based in DALLAS.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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