Free Trial
→ A National Nightmare Is Coming – Are You Ready? (From Stansberry Research) (Ad)tc pixel

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
SunOpta logo with Consumer Defensive background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Technical breakout: SunOpta's share price moved above its 200‑day moving average (C$7.18), trading as high as C$8.88 and last at C$8.87 on about 7,160 shares.
  • Analyst sentiment: William Blair downgraded the stock from "strong‑buy" to "hold," and the MarketBeat consensus rating is currently "Hold."
  • Fundamental concerns: The company has a high valuation (P/E 68.23), very high leverage (debt‑to‑equity 200.06), thin profitability (net margin 1.93%, EPS C$0.07) and limited short‑term liquidity (quick ratio 0.49).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY - Get Free Report) NASDAQ: STKL's stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.18 and traded as high as C$8.88. SunOpta shares last traded at C$8.87, with a volume of 7,160 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, William Blair lowered SunOpta from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOY

SunOpta Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.48.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY - Get Free Report) NASDAQ: STKL last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunOpta had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 1.93%.The firm had revenue of C$288.79 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.0729076 earnings per share for the current year.

SunOpta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SunOpta Nasdaq: STKL TSX: SOY delivers customized supply chain solutions and innovation for top brands, retailers and foodservice providers across a broad portfolio of beverages, broths and better-for-you snacks. With over 50 years of expertise, SunOpta fuels customers' growth with high-quality, sustainability-forward solutions distributed through retail, club, foodservice and e-commerce channels across North America.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in SunOpta Right Now?

Before you consider SunOpta, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SunOpta wasn't on the list.

While SunOpta currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Click the link to see MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
You’re Being LIED To About The Iran War
You’re Being LIED To About The Iran War
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
From Eagle Publishing (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines