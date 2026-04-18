SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY - Get Free Report) NASDAQ: STKL's stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.18 and traded as high as C$8.88. SunOpta shares last traded at C$8.87, with a volume of 7,160 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, William Blair lowered SunOpta from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOY

SunOpta Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.48.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY - Get Free Report) NASDAQ: STKL last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunOpta had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 1.93%.The firm had revenue of C$288.79 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.0729076 earnings per share for the current year.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Nasdaq: STKL TSX: SOY delivers customized supply chain solutions and innovation for top brands, retailers and foodservice providers across a broad portfolio of beverages, broths and better-for-you snacks. With over 50 years of expertise, SunOpta fuels customers' growth with high-quality, sustainability-forward solutions distributed through retail, club, foodservice and e-commerce channels across North America.

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