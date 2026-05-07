Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $12.83, but opened at $14.43. Sunrun shares last traded at $15.0810, with a volume of 4,489,838 shares changing hands.

The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $722.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.50 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business's revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

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Sunrun News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sunrun this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results materially beat expectations: GAAP EPS $0.62 vs. consensus (~-$0.05) and revenue $722.2M (up 43% YoY). Contracted net value creation of $108M, aggregate subscriber value of $1.1B, and a record 73% storage attachment rate underpin stronger unit economics and margin expansion. This quarter’s beats are the primary catalyst for the rally. Press Release

Q1 results materially beat expectations: GAAP EPS $0.62 vs. consensus (~-$0.05) and revenue $722.2M (up 43% YoY). Contracted net value creation of $108M, aggregate subscriber value of $1.1B, and a record 73% storage attachment rate underpin stronger unit economics and margin expansion. This quarter’s beats are the primary catalyst for the rally. Positive Sentiment: Analyst updates supportive: TD Cowen kept a Buy rating even after trimming its price target (from $23 to $21), and Zacks upgraded RUN from Hold to Strong Buy — both moves add dealer/flow support and validate the quarter’s strength. (TD Cowen note reported 5/7; Zacks upgrade reported 5/6.)

Analyst updates supportive: TD Cowen kept a Buy rating even after trimming its price target (from $23 to $21), and Zacks upgraded RUN from Hold to Strong Buy — both moves add dealer/flow support and validate the quarter’s strength. (TD Cowen note reported 5/7; Zacks upgrade reported 5/6.) Neutral Sentiment: Detailed coverage and metric breakdowns are available that contextualize the beat and key operating KPIs (storage attach, ANV, cash‑generation drivers) for investors doing deeper due diligence. Compared to Estimates

Detailed coverage and metric breakdowns are available that contextualize the beat and key operating KPIs (storage attach, ANV, cash‑generation drivers) for investors doing deeper due diligence. Neutral Sentiment: The full Q1 earnings call transcript is posted for investors wanting management color on project‑finance timing, storage demand, and 2026 cadence. Useful for conviction but not new market-moving data by itself. Earnings Call Transcript

The full Q1 earnings call transcript is posted for investors wanting management color on project‑finance timing, storage demand, and 2026 cadence. Useful for conviction but not new market-moving data by itself. Negative Sentiment: Near-term cash timing was weak in Q1: net change in cash and restricted cash was -$148M with reported Cash Generation1 of -$59M due to a shift in project‑finance timing and safe‑harbor investments. That timing-driven cash drag could temper sentiment if slower cash conversion persists. Press Release

Near-term cash timing was weak in Q1: net change in cash and restricted cash was -$148M with reported Cash Generation1 of -$59M due to a shift in project‑finance timing and safe‑harbor investments. That timing-driven cash drag could temper sentiment if slower cash conversion persists. Negative Sentiment: Leverage remains elevated (background metrics show high debt-to-equity ~3.4). Even with a $92M recourse debt paydown in Q1, investors should weigh balance-sheet risk against operational improvement.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on RUN. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sunrun from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $18.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RUN

Insider Activity at Sunrun

In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $644,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 507,947 shares in the company, valued at $6,547,436.83. The trade was a 8.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 76,478 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $1,013,333.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 384,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,095,128.50. This represents a 16.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 879,894 shares of company stock worth $12,732,496 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.55% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company's stock.

Sunrun Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 2.25. The stock's fifty day moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average is $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

About Sunrun

Sunrun, Inc NASDAQ: RUN is a leading provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company designs, installs and maintains rooftop solar panels and battery storage solutions for homeowners under flexible financing arrangements. Customers can choose from leasing, power purchase agreements or solar ownership models, all of which are supported by Sunrun's network of installation partners and service technicians. Sunrun also offers integrated home energy management services, including its Brightbox battery storage product, which enables customers to store solar energy for use during peak hours or power outages.

Founded in 2007 by Lynn Jurich, Ed Fenster and Nat Kreamer, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

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