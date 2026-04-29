Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Craig Hallum set a $65.00 price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $62.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.6%

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $48.69 on Monday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $29.16 and a 1 year high of $59.68. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -71.60, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company's 50-day moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Frederick M. Hudson sold 5,369 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $271,725.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 60,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,501.93. This trade represents a 8.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bethany Sensenig sold 4,475 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $228,269.75. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 120,881 shares of company stock worth $6,139,356 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $21,908,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $27,428,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% in the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,263,811 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $60,398,000 after buying an additional 490,835 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2,847.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 377,213 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $19,498,000 after buying an additional 364,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 67.1% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 842,890 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $40,282,000 after buying an additional 338,584 shares in the last quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing central nervous system (CNS) therapies. Since its founding in 2003, Supernus has focused on advancing treatments for neurological disorders, with an emphasis on improving patient quality of life through innovative dosage forms and sustained‐release formulations.

The company's marketed portfolio includes Trokendi XR and Oxtellar XR, extended‐release antiepileptic medications designed to maintain stable drug levels for seizure control, as well as Qelbree (viloxazine extended‐release capsules), approved for the treatment of attention‐deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in pediatric and adult patients.

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