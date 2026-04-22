Surge Battery Metals (NILIF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Surge Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:NILIF - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

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Surge Battery Metals Stock Down 3.3%

OTCMKTS NILIF opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45. Surge Battery Metals has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $105.52 million, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.00.

About Surge Battery Metals

Surge Battery Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium and nickel. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Nevada North lithium project consisting of 243 mineral claims located in Elko County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Copper Creek Gold Corp. and changed its name to Surge Exploration Inc in April 2018. Surge Battery Metals Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

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