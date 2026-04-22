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Surge Battery Metals (NILIF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Surge Battery Metals logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Surge Battery Metals will report quarterly earnings after the market close on Wednesday, April 29, with analysts projecting a loss of ($0.01) per share.
  • The stock opened at $0.45 and was down 3.3%; the company has a market capitalization of about $105.5 million, a 52‑week range of $0.16–$0.76, and a negative P/E of -11.19.
  • Surge is an exploration-stage company focused on lithium and nickel, with a flagship 100%‑owned Nevada North lithium project comprising 243 mineral claims in Elko County, Nevada.
  • Interested in Surge Battery Metals? Here are five stocks we like better.

Surge Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:NILIF - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Surge Battery Metals Stock Down 3.3%

OTCMKTS NILIF opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45. Surge Battery Metals has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $105.52 million, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.00.

About Surge Battery Metals

(Get Free Report)

Surge Battery Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium and nickel. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Nevada North lithium project consisting of 243 mineral claims located in Elko County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Copper Creek Gold Corp. and changed its name to Surge Exploration Inc in April 2018. Surge Battery Metals Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Earnings History for Surge Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:NILIF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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