Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.44 and traded as low as C$8.07. Surge Energy shares last traded at C$8.33, with a volume of 1,940,351 shares trading hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James Financial raised Surge Energy from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surge Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$9.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Surge Energy

Surge Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.64. The company has a market cap of C$823.35 million, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of -0.21. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is C$8.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.50.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Surge Energy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of C$111.40 million during the quarter.

Surge Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0433 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. Surge Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Surge Energy news, insider Jared Ducs sold 5,125 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.39, for a total transaction of C$48,123.75. Following the sale, the insider owned 127,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,195,872.84. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their position. Also, Director Allison Michelle Maher sold 8,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.56, for a total value of C$77,031.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,612 shares in the company, valued at C$150,758.72. This represents a 33.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders sold 34,124 shares of company stock worth $317,955 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.97% of the company's stock.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from properties in western Canada. The company generates its revenue from the sale of petroleum and natural gas products such as Oil, Natural gas liquids and Natural gas, of which a majority of the revenue is derived from the sale of oil.

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