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Susan Byrne Sells 700 Shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Westwood Holdings Group logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Director Susan Byrne sold 700 shares on April 17 at an average price of $16.36 for $11,452, cutting her stake by 0.24% to 296,044 shares (worth about $4.84M).
  • WHG shares fell about 2.7% to $16.22; the stock has a $153.7M market cap, a P/E of 20.53, 50‑/200‑day moving averages of $16.43/$16.89, and a 1‑year range of $14.51–$18.99.
  • Dividend and analyst view: Westwood pays a $0.15 quarterly dividend ($0.60 annual, 3.7% yield, 75.95% payout ratio) and has a consensus Buy rating, with Weiss Ratings reaffirming a "buy (b)".
  • Interested in Westwood Holdings Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc (NYSE:WHG - Get Free Report) Director Susan Byrne sold 700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $11,452.00. Following the sale, the director owned 296,044 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,279.84. The trade was a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Westwood Holdings Group Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of WHG stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.22. 6,428 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,375. The firm's 50-day moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average is $16.89. The company has a market capitalization of $153.74 million, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.76. Westwood Holdings Group Inc has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $18.99.

Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Westwood Holdings Group's dividend payout ratio is 75.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Westwood Holdings Group in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westwood Holdings Group presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on Westwood Holdings Group

Institutional Trading of Westwood Holdings Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHG. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 1,277.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,537 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,032 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.64% of the company's stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc is an independent, publicly traded asset management firm founded in 1983 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company offers a range of investment advisory services tailored to institutional, retail, and high-net-worth clients. Westwood's disciplined, value-oriented approach guides its research process across equity and fixed-income markets, with an emphasis on fundamental analysis and long-term risk management.

The firm's product lineup includes U.S.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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