Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ (OTCMKTS:SVNLY - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 14.18%.

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Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ Stock Down 0.8%

SVNLY stock opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company's 50 day moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average is $7.15. Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $8.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SVNLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays lowered Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ from an "equal weight" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ presently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ

Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) is a Sweden-based universal bank offering a broad range of financial services to private individuals, businesses and institutions. Established in 1871 and headquartered in Stockholm, the bank operates on a decentralized branch model that empowers locally managed offices to deliver tailored banking solutions. Svenska Handelsbanken provides core services such as deposit accounts, lending, payment services and credit cards, alongside specialized corporate offerings including trade finance, cash management and leasing.

In addition to its commercial banking activities, Handelsbanken maintains a dedicated investment banking arm known as Handelsbanken Capital Markets, which offers services in equity and debt underwriting, corporate finance advisory and research.

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