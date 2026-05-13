Swarmer Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Swarmer NASDAQ: SWMR reported a sharp year-over-year decline in first-quarter revenue in its first earnings call as a public company, while management emphasized that the company is investing in platform development, partnerships and international expansion as it seeks to position its autonomy software for larger unmanned systems deployments.

President and U.S. CEO Alex Fink said the first quarter of 2026 was a “major milestone” for the company, marked by the completion of its initial public offering, additions to the leadership team and continued development of its software platform for autonomous and unmanned systems.

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Fink framed Swarmer’s opportunity around what he described as a shift in the global defense market toward artificial intelligence, autonomy and lower-cost unmanned platforms. He said the company is focused on the “intelligence layer” of unmanned systems rather than manufacturing drones, with software intended to coordinate large numbers of systems across different hardware platforms.

“As these systems proliferate by the millions, the limiting factor is no longer hardware,” Fink said. “It is the ability to coordinate, control, and scale those systems effectively.”

Revenue Falls as Company Cites Transition in Customer Base

CFO Brooks Ensign said revenue for the first quarter of 2026 was $20,325, compared with $110,704 in the first quarter of 2025. The decline primarily reflected the wind-down of residual service-related deferred revenue associated with the company’s historically largest customer in Ukraine. Ensign said the company does not expect future revenue from that customer.

Gross loss for the quarter was $19,599, compared with gross profit of $65,162 a year earlier. Operating expenses rose to $4.5 million from $800,000 in the prior-year period, driven by consulting and professional services costs tied to becoming a public company, as well as increased spending on engineering and product development.

Net loss was $4.5 million, compared with a net loss of $0.7 million in the first quarter of 2025. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $23.5 million as of March 31, 2026, up from $9.3 million at Dec. 31, 2025. Ensign said the increase primarily reflected about $17.3 million in gross IPO proceeds and roughly $3.5 million in gross proceeds from the sale of Series A-1 convertible preferred stock.

Management cautioned that revenue may fluctuate between periods because Swarmer’s model is generally tied to customer deployment and software activation timelines. Ensign said software license revenue is typically recognized upon activation, while revenue tied to support and service obligations may be deferred and recognized over the applicable service period.

Fink said revenue can be a “trailing indicator” because of long procurement cycles in the defense sector. He said the company is monitoring indicators such as platform integrations, partner integrations, adoption within programs and movement from development toward production and deployment.

Swarmer Highlights Combat Use and Platform Strategy

Fink said Swarmer’s platform has been used in more than 100,000 combat missions in Ukraine since April 2024 across nearly 50 military units. He said those missions generate telemetry, sensor data and operational feedback that the company uses to refine the platform.

During the question-and-answer session, Fink said early missions involved relatively simple operations such as multi-drone reconnaissance or mining operations, later progressing to bombing operations with multiple drones. He said Ukrainian deployments initially involved small groups of drones, starting with three and growing to roughly eight to 10 in some cases.

Fink said the missions have included varying levels of autonomy. In some earlier missions, the software controlled drones on the way to and from a target area while a pilot handled the moment of engagement. In later missions, he said operators could mark targets on a screen from reconnaissance drone feeds, with the system determining which attack drone should engage which target.

“That was not a decision for the operator to make,” Fink said, adding that the system evaluates which drone has the highest probability of hitting a target.

Meta Bureau Contract Includes Upgrade Potential

Swarmer announced a $2.86 million contract with Meta Bureau, a Kyiv-based drone producer, during the quarter. Fink said the company’s technology will be used onboard SkyKnight quadcopter bombers and other UAVs. The agreement also includes optional upgrades that could add $10.4 million if fully executed.

In response to a question from Lucid Capital Markets analyst Alex Fuhrman, Fink said the customer selected Swarmer’s full autonomy stack for a portion of its drones and the company’s base operating system, Swarmer OS, for the rest of its production.

Fink said Swarmer OS includes features such as encryption, security, secure messaging between drones and video streaming to multiple viewers, but does not include autonomy. The customer can later upgrade drones using Swarmer OS to the full autonomy stack, including after deployment, he said.

The company also discussed its approach to pricing. Fink said Swarmer has chosen a per-unit licensing model because management expects drone unit volumes in the market to increase significantly. He said pricing depends on factors such as the integration effort required, the scalability of a device class and overall production volume.

Japan Expansion and Interceptor Development

Fink said Swarmer is expanding beyond Eastern Europe, including a move into Japan with support from Rakuten Group, which agreed to serve as the company’s exclusive distributor in the market. He said the partnership is intended to introduce Swarmer’s autonomy platform into Japan’s unmanned systems ecosystem, with potential applications in defense, infrastructure and industrial markets.

The company also recently completed a demonstration of an autonomous “seek-and-hit” operation using attributable 8-inch drones, which Fink described as an early validation step for regional partners and customers.

Swarmer also announced that it is developing a deployable end-to-end drone interceptor kit in partnership with XDrone, NORDA Dynamics and Karadag Technologies. Fink said XDrone has delivered more than 70,000 drone systems to frontlines in Ukraine, NORDA’s software has been used on more than 60,000 drones and Karadag provides sensing technology for incoming threats.

Fink said Swarmer’s role is to integrate detection, guidance, coordination and execution capabilities into a unified autonomy layer. He estimated that integration for the interceptor effort could take roughly two to four months, while noting that the timeline could change depending on integration complexity and test results.

Investment Focus Remains on Engineering and Integrations

Fink said the company’s near-term investment priorities include hiring more engineers, particularly for integration work across different hardware platforms. He said Swarmer’s goal is to move quickly to create tools that can be deployed and scaled for warfighters.

The company also highlighted the appointment of Mykhailo Nestor as chief product officer. Fink said Nestor previously helped scale digital product platforms at Kyivstar Group Ltd., part of VEON Ltd., and helped establish Kyivstar.Tech.

Asked by Northland Capital Markets analyst Michael Latimore about longer-term margins, Ensign said it was reasonable to think of gross margins above 70% as the company scales, while noting that the business includes service obligations and implementation work.

Fink closed the call by saying the company remains focused on expanding adoption, deepening integration with partners and supporting programs as they move into larger-scale fielding.

About Swarmer NASDAQ: SWMR

We are launching the future of autonomous warfare through combat-proven software that enables military forces to deploy and coordinate drone swarms at significant scale. While hardware manufacturers compete and as the go-to in an increasingly commoditized market, we seek to establish ourself as a critical software layer operating system for autonomous swarm operations positioning us to capture increased value as the global military drone market experiences growth projected to exceed 12% compound annual growth through 2030.

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