Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (BIOVF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (OTCMKTS:BIOVF - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its resultson Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.3724 per share and revenue of $746.6180 million for the quarter.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (OTCMKTS:BIOVF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $846.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.40 million.

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Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BIOVF opened at $39.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $42.22. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 306.72 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BIOVF shares. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Danske downgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

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About Swedish Orphan Biovitrum

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), commonly known as Sobi, is a Stockholm‐based biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of treatments for rare diseases. Formed in 2010 through the merger of Swedish Orphan International AB (established 1985) and Biovitrum AB, the company focuses on high‐value therapies in hematology, immunology, oncology and genetic/metabolic disorders. Sobi's strategy centers on building a global specialty care portfolio by in‐licensing, acquiring and internally developing innovative products aimed at small patient populations with significant unmet needs.

The company's marketed portfolio includes recombinant clotting factor therapies such as Elocta (rFVIIIFc) and Alprolix (rFIXFc) for hemophilia A and B, respectively; Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor for hereditary angioedema; and Kineret (anakinra) for certain auto‐inflammatory conditions.

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