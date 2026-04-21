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Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (BIOVF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Swedish Orphan Biovitrum logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Swedish Orphan Biovitrum will report quarterly earnings on Tuesday, April 28, with analysts forecasting EPS of $0.3724 and revenue of $746.618 million for the quarter.
  • In the prior quarter Sobi posted $0.60 EPS (beating estimates by $0.14) while revenue missed at $846.23 million; the company reported a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%.
  • The stock trades near $39.87 with a market cap of $14.19 billion and a PE of 306.72, and analyst coverage averages a "Moderate Buy" (three Buy ratings and one Hold).
  • Interested in Swedish Orphan Biovitrum? Here are five stocks we like better.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (OTCMKTS:BIOVF - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its resultson Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.3724 per share and revenue of $746.6180 million for the quarter.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (OTCMKTS:BIOVF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $846.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.40 million.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BIOVF opened at $39.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $42.22. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 306.72 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BIOVF shares. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Danske downgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Report on BIOVF

About Swedish Orphan Biovitrum

(Get Free Report)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), commonly known as Sobi, is a Stockholm‐based biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of treatments for rare diseases. Formed in 2010 through the merger of Swedish Orphan International AB (established 1985) and Biovitrum AB, the company focuses on high‐value therapies in hematology, immunology, oncology and genetic/metabolic disorders. Sobi's strategy centers on building a global specialty care portfolio by in‐licensing, acquiring and internally developing innovative products aimed at small patient populations with significant unmet needs.

The company's marketed portfolio includes recombinant clotting factor therapies such as Elocta (rFVIIIFc) and Alprolix (rFIXFc) for hemophilia A and B, respectively; Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor for hereditary angioedema; and Kineret (anakinra) for certain auto‐inflammatory conditions.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (OTCMKTS:BIOVF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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