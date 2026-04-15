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Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Swire Pacific logo with Multi-Sector Conglomerates background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Swire Pacific shares gapped down premarket, opening at $10.52 versus the prior close of $11.085 and last trading at $10.8767, down about 1.9% on light volume (~3,692 shares).
  • Zacks Research downgraded the stock from a "strong‑buy" to a "hold" on March 4, and MarketBeat reports an average analyst rating of Hold.
  • The stock trades near its 50‑day moving average ($10.69) and above its 200‑day ($9.32); liquidity ratios are below 1 (quick ratio 0.84, current ratio 0.98) while debt‑to‑equity is low (0.23).
  • Five stocks we like better than Swire Pacific.

Swire Pacific Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWRAY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.0850, but opened at $10.52. Swire Pacific shares last traded at $10.8767, with a volume of 3,692 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded Swire Pacific from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Swire Pacific currently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Research Report on Swire Pacific

Swire Pacific Stock Down 1.9%

The company's fifty day moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average is $9.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Swire Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Swire Pacific Limited is a Hong Kong–based diversified conglomerate and the publicly listed Asian arm of the long-established Swire Group. The company operates across multiple business segments, with major activities in property development and investment, aviation-related interests, beverages and cold‑chain distribution, marine and trading & industrial services. Its property arm is responsible for large-scale commercial and mixed‑use developments and investment portfolios in Hong Kong, Mainland China and selected international markets.

In aviation, Swire Pacific is a long‑standing shareholder in one of the region's principal carriers and supports aviation‑related operations and services.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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