Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Swire Pacific Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWRAY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.0850, but opened at $10.52. Swire Pacific shares last traded at $10.8767, with a volume of 3,692 shares.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded Swire Pacific from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Swire Pacific currently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Research Report on Swire Pacific

Swire Pacific Stock Down 1.9%

The company's fifty day moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average is $9.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Swire Pacific

Swire Pacific Limited is a Hong Kong–based diversified conglomerate and the publicly listed Asian arm of the long-established Swire Group. The company operates across multiple business segments, with major activities in property development and investment, aviation-related interests, beverages and cold‑chain distribution, marine and trading & industrial services. Its property arm is responsible for large-scale commercial and mixed‑use developments and investment portfolios in Hong Kong, Mainland China and selected international markets.

In aviation, Swire Pacific is a long‑standing shareholder in one of the region's principal carriers and supports aviation‑related operations and services.

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