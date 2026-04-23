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Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Swiss Re logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Swiss Re's stock briefly rose above its 50-day moving average (50-day MA $41.82), trading as high as $42.25 before last trading at $41.74 on volume of 25,164 shares.
  • Analyst sentiment is weak: Goldman Sachs downgraded Swiss Re to a "sell" on Jan. 21, and consensus shows 1 Strong Buy, 4 Hold and 4 Sell ratings, yielding an average rating of "Reduce".
  • The stock remains below its 200-day moving average ($42.58) and is down 1.0%, while Swiss Re — a Zurich-based global reinsurer — reports a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32 and unusually high current and quick ratios of 39.12.
  • Interested in Swiss Re? Here are five stocks we like better.

Swiss Re Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSREY - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.82 and traded as high as $42.25. Swiss Re shares last traded at $41.74, with a volume of 25,164 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Swiss Re from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SSREY

Swiss Re Stock Down 1.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 39.12 and a quick ratio of 39.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.58.

Swiss Re Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Swiss Re OTCMKTS: SSREY is a global reinsurance company headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. Founded in 1863, the firm provides risk transfer and insurance solutions to insurers, reinsurers, and large corporations worldwide. Its core activities encompass reinsurance for property & casualty and life & health lines, as well as tailored corporate insurance products designed to protect complex commercial and industrial risks.

Swiss Re's product offering spans treaty and facultative reinsurance, structured reinsurance solutions, and capital markets–linked risk transfer such as insurance‑linked securities.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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