Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Swiss Re Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSREY - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.82 and traded as high as $42.25. Swiss Re shares last traded at $41.74, with a volume of 25,164 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Swiss Re from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SSREY

Swiss Re Stock Down 1.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 39.12 and a quick ratio of 39.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.58.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re OTCMKTS: SSREY is a global reinsurance company headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. Founded in 1863, the firm provides risk transfer and insurance solutions to insurers, reinsurers, and large corporations worldwide. Its core activities encompass reinsurance for property & casualty and life & health lines, as well as tailored corporate insurance products designed to protect complex commercial and industrial risks.

Swiss Re's product offering spans treaty and facultative reinsurance, structured reinsurance solutions, and capital markets–linked risk transfer such as insurance‑linked securities.

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