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Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Short Interest Down 63.7% in June

Written by MarketBeat
July 13, 2026
Swisscom logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • Swisscom’s short interest fell sharply in June, dropping 63.7% to 1,222 shares as of June 30 from 3,367 shares two weeks earlier. That leaves the stock with essentially no short interest relative to its trading volume.
  • The company’s latest earnings missed expectations, reporting $0.82 EPS versus the $0.90 consensus and revenue of $4.63 billion versus estimates of $4.67 billion. Analysts still expect Swisscom to earn 3.19 EPS for the full year.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains cautious, with five Hold ratings and three Sell ratings, giving Swisscom a consensus rating of “Reduce.” Recent analyst actions included downgrades from BNP Paribas Exane and Morgan Stanley.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Swisscom.

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,222 shares, a decrease of 63.7% from the June 15th total of 3,367 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,419 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Swisscom Price Performance

SCMWY stock opened at $76.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Swisscom has a 52-week low of $68.01 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $82.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.18.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). Swisscom had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Swisscom will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCMWY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Swisscom from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Swisscom to an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCMWY

Swisscom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Swisscom AG is Switzerland's leading telecommunications provider, offering a broad range of consumer and business communications services. Its core activities include mobile and fixed-line telephony, broadband internet, and digital television for residential customers, together with comprehensive information and communications technology (ICT) solutions for corporate and public-sector clients. The company also develops and markets cloud computing, data center, IoT and cybersecurity services, and supplies wholesale network access to other operators and service providers.

Swisscom's origins lie in the Swiss state telecommunications system; over time it evolved from a government monopoly into a partly privatized joint-stock company while remaining majority-owned by the Swiss Confederation.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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