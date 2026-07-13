Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Short Interest Down 63.7% in June

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,222 shares, a decrease of 63.7% from the June 15th total of 3,367 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,419 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

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Swisscom Price Performance

SCMWY stock opened at $76.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Swisscom has a 52-week low of $68.01 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $82.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.18.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). Swisscom had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Swisscom will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCMWY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Swisscom from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Swisscom to an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCMWY

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG is Switzerland's leading telecommunications provider, offering a broad range of consumer and business communications services. Its core activities include mobile and fixed-line telephony, broadband internet, and digital television for residential customers, together with comprehensive information and communications technology (ICT) solutions for corporate and public-sector clients. The company also develops and markets cloud computing, data center, IoT and cybersecurity services, and supplies wholesale network access to other operators and service providers.

Swisscom's origins lie in the Swiss state telecommunications system; over time it evolved from a government monopoly into a partly privatized joint-stock company while remaining majority-owned by the Swiss Confederation.

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