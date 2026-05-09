Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Swisscom had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 8.30%.

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Swisscom Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of SCMWY stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.00. 8,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $87.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.05. Swisscom has a 52-week low of $62.91 and a 52-week high of $94.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas Exane cut Swisscom from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group cut Swisscom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. New Street Research cut Swisscom from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SCMWY

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG is Switzerland's leading telecommunications provider, offering a broad range of consumer and business communications services. Its core activities include mobile and fixed-line telephony, broadband internet, and digital television for residential customers, together with comprehensive information and communications technology (ICT) solutions for corporate and public-sector clients. The company also develops and markets cloud computing, data center, IoT and cybersecurity services, and supplies wholesale network access to other operators and service providers.

Swisscom's origins lie in the Swiss state telecommunications system; over time it evolved from a government monopoly into a partly privatized joint-stock company while remaining majority-owned by the Swiss Confederation.

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