Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Announces Earnings Results

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.28), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.85 million. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 3.94%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Sylvamo's conference call:

Operational reliability issues in Europe and Brazil reduced Q1 results by ~ $9 million versus Q4 and management expects some incremental costs into Q2; a debarking drum at Nymölla won't be repaired until Q4, causing ~ $1–2 million of incremental quarterly cost while sourcing external chips.

versus Q4 and management expects some incremental costs into Q2; a debarking drum at Nymölla won't be repaired until Q4, causing ~ of incremental quarterly cost while sourcing external chips. The company implemented uncoated freesheet price increases across all regions (North America ~5–8% realized starting in March; Brazil and other LatAm increases underway) and expects further realization through Q2–Q3, supporting margin recovery.

U.S. tariff changes allowed Sylvamo to redirect Brazilian shipments into North America, improving the estimated full‑year North American footprint transition impact from ~ $85 million negative to about $65 million negative (mostly in H2), though management will reassess if tariffs change.

negative to about negative (mostly in H2), though management will reassess if tariffs change. Strategic investments at Eastover (60,000‑ton paper machine optimization, new sheeter, woodyard modernization) remain on schedule and budget; management expects these high‑return projects to drive incremental earnings and a meaningful portion of the company’s long‑term free cash flow upside (management cites ~ $50 million of benefit, largely realized in 2027 and beyond).

of benefit, largely realized in 2027 and beyond). Sylvamo has launched a three‑year lean transformation (starting in LatAm, then North America and corporate) to embed continuous improvement and lower costs, but measurable dollar benefits are expected over multiple years rather than immediately.

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Sylvamo Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of NYSE:SLVM traded down $2.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.89. 622,367 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,752. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Sylvamo has a 1-year low of $37.09 and a 1-year high of $57.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Sylvamo's payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SLVM shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sylvamo in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sylvamo in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a "buy" rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Sylvamo in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Sylvamo from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $54.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sylvamo

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Rodrigo Davoli sold 3,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $150,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 46,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,646.64. This represents a 6.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sylvamo

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLVM. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the third quarter worth about $211,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SLVM, is a leading global producer of uncoated freesheet paper. The company was established in October 2021 through a spin-off from International Paper, creating an independent entity focused exclusively on the development, manufacturing and marketing of high-quality uncoated paper products. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, Sylvamo draws on decades of industry experience inherited from its predecessor, positioning itself to meet evolving customer needs in paper-based communications and packaging applications.

The company’s core product portfolio includes office and digital print papers, direct mail and marketing materials, catalog and commercial printing papers, and a range of specialty and value-added grades.

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