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Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Sylvamo logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Zacks Research upgraded Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) from a "strong sell" to a "hold," and the consensus remains a Hold with an average price target of $54.33 based on current analyst coverage.
  • Sylvamo beat the latest quarter's expectations with $1.08 EPS (vs. $1.05 expected) and $890M revenue (vs. $858.8M expected), but revenue was down 8.2% year‑over‑year and the stock trades around $43.46 (12‑month range $37.09–$61.31).
  • Insider activity included SVP Rodrigo Davoli selling 3,250 shares, while institutional investors and hedge funds own roughly 91.16% of the company and insiders hold about 0.81%.
  • Five stocks we like better than Sylvamo.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SLVM. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $50.00 price target on Sylvamo in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on Sylvamo in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sylvamo in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $54.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sylvamo

Sylvamo Stock Up 1.1%

Sylvamo stock opened at $43.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.92. Sylvamo has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $61.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 3.94%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sylvamo will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Rodrigo Davoli sold 3,250 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $150,995.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 46,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,646.64. The trade was a 6.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sylvamo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Sylvamo by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 564 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Sylvamo by 328.3% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 681 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Sylvamo by 222.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 765 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sylvamo during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Sylvamo during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Sylvamo

Here are the key news stories impacting Sylvamo this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Sidoti raised its Q3 2027 EPS estimate to $2.05 from $2.00, a sign the firm expects stronger second‑half profitability. Sidoti raises Q3 2027 estimate
  • Positive Sentiment: Sidoti bumped its Q2 2027 estimate to $1.17 from $1.15, another small upward revision to next‑year quarterly cadence. Sidoti raises Q2 2027 estimate
  • Positive Sentiment: Q1 2027 was raised to $0.93 from $0.90 — incremental improvement to early‑year 2027 profit expectations. Sidoti raises Q1 2027 estimate
  • Positive Sentiment: Sidoti lifted Q3 2026 to $1.64 from $1.55 and Q2 2026 to $0.68 from $0.65, indicating upward revisions across several near‑term quarters. Sidoti raises Q2/Q3 2026 estimates
  • Positive Sentiment: Sidoti increased its FY2027 EPS view to $5.65 from $5.55 — a material upward revision that may support higher valuation expectations if the company delivers. Sidoti raises FY2027 estimate
  • Neutral Sentiment: Sidoti's note highlights its own set of forecasts that differ substantially from the current consensus cited for the company’s present fiscal year (consensus listed at $2.75), underscoring analyst divergence rather than a consensus market shift. Market consensus context
  • Negative Sentiment: Offsetting the upgrades, Sidoti cut its Q1 2026 estimate to ($0.26) from ($0.20), a small near‑term downgrade that could temper expectations for the upcoming quarter. Sidoti cuts Q1 2026 estimate

About Sylvamo

(Get Free Report)

Sylvamo Corporation, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SLVM, is a leading global producer of uncoated freesheet paper. The company was established in October 2021 through a spin-off from International Paper, creating an independent entity focused exclusively on the development, manufacturing and marketing of high-quality uncoated paper products. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, Sylvamo draws on decades of industry experience inherited from its predecessor, positioning itself to meet evolving customer needs in paper-based communications and packaging applications.

The company’s core product portfolio includes office and digital print papers, direct mail and marketing materials, catalog and commercial printing papers, and a range of specialty and value-added grades.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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