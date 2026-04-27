Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Insider Sells 9,194 Shares

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM - Get Free Report) insider William Boyd III sold 9,194 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $540,147.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 62,227 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,655,836.25. This represents a 12.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Symbotic Stock Performance

Shares of SYM traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,701,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,733. Symbotic Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $87.88. The firm has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -595.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.10. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $54.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.16.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $629.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $622.58 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.88%. Symbotic's revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Symbotic by 28.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,856 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 18,967 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Symbotic by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 84,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 11,098 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Symbotic during the 2nd quarter valued at $804,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Symbotic by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 304,207 shares of the company's stock worth $11,818,000 after buying an additional 75,828 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Symbotic during the 2nd quarter worth $267,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYM shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Northland Securities set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Symbotic currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $65.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Symbotic

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc NASDAQ: SYM is a provider of advanced warehouse automation and robotics systems designed to improve throughput, space utilization and labor productivity in distribution centers and fulfillment operations. The company develops integrated hardware and software solutions that automate the storage, retrieval, sorting and palletizing of goods, positioning itself as a systems integrator for material handling challenges faced by large-scale retailers, wholesalers and third-party logistics providers.

Products and services typically include autonomous robotic vehicles and shuttle systems, automated storage-and-retrieval equipment, robotic picking and palletizing cells, conveyors and sortation, together with control and management software that coordinates fleet operations and inventory flow.

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