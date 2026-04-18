Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Research

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Symrise from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Symrise from a "moderate sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold".

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Symrise Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Symrise stock opened at $22.61 on Thursday. Symrise has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $30.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.16.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavors, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials for the food and beverage, personal care and household industries. Headquartered in Holzminden, Germany, the company develops scent and taste solutions that are used in a wide range of consumer products, from perfumes and personal care formulations to soft drinks, confections and savory seasonings.

The company's core business is organized into two divisions. The Flavors & Nutrition division creates taste concepts, food ingredients and texture solutions that enhance the sensory appeal and nutritional profile of a variety of foods and beverages.

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