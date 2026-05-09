Syncona (LON:SYNC) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

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Syncona Price Performance

Syncona ( LON:SYNC Get Free Report ) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 91.44 and traded as low as GBX 89. Syncona shares last traded at GBX 92.50, with a volume of 386,772 shares changing hands.

The stock's 50 day moving average is GBX 91.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 95.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £562.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.31.

Syncona Company Profile

Syncona's purpose is to invest to extend and enhance human life. We do this by creating, building and scaling companies to deliver transformational treatments to patients in areas of high unmet need. We aim to build and maintain a diversified portfolio of 20-25 globally leading life science businesses, across development stage, modality and therapeutic area, for the benefit of all our stakeholders. We focus on developing treatments that deliver patient impact by working in close partnership with world-class academic founders and experienced management teams.

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