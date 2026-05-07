Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Stock Price Up 14.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 60 to GBX 100. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Synthomer traded as high as GBX 95 and last traded at GBX 94.50. Approximately 1,809,040 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,876,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.70.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SYNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 96 to GBX 62 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 65 price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 86.75.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SYNT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synthomer news, insider Lily Liu bought 29,192 shares of Synthomer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 66 per share, for a total transaction of £19,266.72. Insiders own 5.03% of the company's stock.

Synthomer Trading Up 24.6%

The stock has a market cap of £168.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company's 50-day moving average price is GBX 36.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Synthomer (LON:SYNT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported GBX (91.90) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of GBX 173.92 billion for the quarter. Synthomer had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 16.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synthomer plc will post 12.962963 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc is a leading supplier of high-performance, highly specialised polymers and ingredients that play vital roles in key sectors such as coatings, construction, adhesives, and health and protection – growing markets for customers who serve billions of end users worldwide. Headquartered in London, UK and listed on the LSE since 1971, we employ c.3,800 employees across our five innovation centres of excellence and 29 manufacturing sites across Europe, North America, Middle East and Asia.

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