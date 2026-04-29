Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Trading Up 15.4% - Time to Buy?

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 15.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 52.60 and last traded at GBX 52.04. Approximately 725,470 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,667,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.10.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 96 to GBX 62 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 90.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Synthomer

Synthomer Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £82.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.65. The business's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 32.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 47.27.

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc is a leading supplier of high-performance, highly specialised polymers and ingredients that play vital roles in key sectors such as coatings, construction, adhesives, and health and protection – growing markets for customers who serve billions of end users worldwide. Headquartered in London, UK and listed on the LSE since 1971, we employ c.3,800 employees across our five innovation centres of excellence and 29 manufacturing sites across Europe, North America, Middle East and Asia.

Further Reading

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