Sysco (SYY) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Sysco (NYSE:SYY - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Sysco to post earnings of $0.95 per share and revenue of $20.5620 billion for the quarter. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.600 EPS. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 2.17%.The business had revenue of $20.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sysco to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $76.21 on Tuesday. Sysco has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $91.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.69.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Sysco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Sysco's dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 5,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $453,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,965 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,913,165. This represents a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $232,454.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,868 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,067,915.32. The trade was a 17.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sysco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Sysco by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,224 shares of the company's stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Arax Advisory Partners grew its holdings in Sysco by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 6,222 shares of the company's stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the company's stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC grew its holdings in Sysco by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,119 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 4.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,520 shares of the company's stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $87.85.

View Our Latest Report on SYY

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation NYSE: SYY is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

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