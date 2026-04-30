T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TMUS. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered T-Mobile US from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $259.46.

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T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.0%

TMUS stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.23. The stock had a trading volume of 570,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,270,532. The firm has a market cap of $218.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.43. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $181.36 and a twelve month high of $261.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.21. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 12.45%.The company had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director G Michael Sievert sold 1,089 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.85, for a total transaction of $241,594.65. Following the sale, the director directly owned 125,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,885,657.60. The trade was a 0.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 550,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.57, for a total value of $119,663,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 891,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $193,899,254.28. The trade was a 38.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 694,134 shares of company stock valued at $150,847,799. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Norges Bank bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,335,918,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,795,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $5,643,511,000 after buying an additional 6,516,968 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,461,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $3,222,454,000 after buying an additional 4,335,368 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,185,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $1,256,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $677,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat and management raised guidance — T‑Mobile reported an EPS beat, raised 2026 guidance (higher postpaid additions and stronger adjusted free cash flow ranges) and expanded its 2026 buyback authorization, supporting near‑term cash return to shareholders. T-Mobile shares jump after Q1 results and raised 2026 guidance

Q1 results beat and management raised guidance — T‑Mobile reported an EPS beat, raised 2026 guidance (higher postpaid additions and stronger adjusted free cash flow ranges) and expanded its 2026 buyback authorization, supporting near‑term cash return to shareholders. Positive Sentiment: Major fiber joint‑ventures expand addressable broadband market — T‑Mobile announced two 50/50 JVs to acquire regional fiber providers (GoNetspeed/Greenlight and i3 Broadband), a capital‑efficient way to add >1M+ homes and accelerate broadband subscriber growth. T-Mobile deepens broadband push with new fiber joint ventures

Major fiber joint‑ventures expand addressable broadband market — T‑Mobile announced two 50/50 JVs to acquire regional fiber providers (GoNetspeed/Greenlight and i3 Broadband), a capital‑efficient way to add >1M+ homes and accelerate broadband subscriber growth. Positive Sentiment: Analysts flag AI pricing/cost upside — Oppenheimer upgraded T‑Mobile to Outperform citing AI‑driven pricing power and cost savings as incremental drivers for ARPA and margins. This supports upside beyond the wireless core. Oppenheimer Upgrades T-Mobile

Analysts flag AI pricing/cost upside — Oppenheimer upgraded T‑Mobile to Outperform citing AI‑driven pricing power and cost savings as incremental drivers for ARPA and margins. This supports upside beyond the wireless core. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst price‑target moves — Several firms updated targets: TD Cowen raised its target, while JPMorgan, RBC and Scotiabank trimmed theirs but many maintain outperform/overweight views. The mix creates both upside and valuation caution. Analyst price target updates (Benzinga)

Mixed analyst price‑target moves — Several firms updated targets: TD Cowen raised its target, while JPMorgan, RBC and Scotiabank trimmed theirs but many maintain outperform/overweight views. The mix creates both upside and valuation caution. Neutral Sentiment: Small upward revision to long‑term EPS by Erste — Erste Group nudged its FY2027 EPS estimate slightly higher, but the change is immaterial to near‑term moves.

Small upward revision to long‑term EPS by Erste — Erste Group nudged its FY2027 EPS estimate slightly higher, but the change is immaterial to near‑term moves. Negative Sentiment: Revenue marginally under some street estimates and certain GAAP metrics pressured by merger-related costs — while EPS beat, some third‑party reports noted revenue slightly below certain consensus figures and net income impacted by UScellular integration and merger costs. Q1 revenue miss, EPS beats (Quiver)

Revenue marginally under some street estimates and certain GAAP metrics pressured by merger-related costs — while EPS beat, some third‑party reports noted revenue slightly below certain consensus figures and net income impacted by UScellular integration and merger costs. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and institutional portfolio churn — aggregated insider sales and large institutional position moves were flagged in data feeds; these can weigh sentiment if perceived as profit‑taking.

Insider selling and institutional portfolio churn — aggregated insider sales and large institutional position moves were flagged in data feeds; these can weigh sentiment if perceived as profit‑taking. Negative Sentiment: Legislative risk from proposed robocall rules — new federal proposals to broaden Do‑Not‑Call enforcement could affect telco marketing practices and compliance costs. Protecting American Consumers from Robocalls Act

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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