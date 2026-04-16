T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set an "overweight" rating and a $260.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider's stock. Morgan Stanley's target price points to a potential upside of 32.94% from the stock's current price.

TMUS has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp raised T-Mobile US from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. DZ Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $260.91.

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T-Mobile US Trading Up 2.8%

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $5.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $195.58. 400,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,026,751. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $181.36 and a 52 week high of $265.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.10. The stock has a market cap of $215.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director G Michael Sievert sold 80,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.94, for a total value of $17,195,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 140,696 shares in the company, valued at $30,241,198.24. The trade was a 36.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.57, for a total transaction of $119,663,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 891,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $193,899,254.28. The trade was a 38.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 694,134 shares of company stock worth $150,847,799. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the third quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.3% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 971 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.7% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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